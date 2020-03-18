Group hails Amaechi’s giant stride in infrastructural devt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has been commended over the tremendous achievements recorded by the current administration in the areas of infrastructural development.

The Chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Mr. Haruna Bature, who gave the commendation in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, further assured that the issue of ticketing racketeering at railway stations would soon be a thing of the past as the minister was working around the clock to ensure we move from the manual to online ticketing.

Bature, who is also a chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress, stressed further that, the ministry under the supervision of Amaechi would utilise the N67.165 billion allocated in the 2020 budget on seven railway projects across the country

According to him, “No doubt the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi is the best performing minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

“A lot of developmental infrastructures have been achieved in a very short period of time. to mention but few was the completion of Kaduna-Abuja rail line where from next month passengers commuting the Kaduna-Abuja will now spend less time waiting to board a train.”

Bature said the schedules would be optimised from the current three hours wait to one hour interval with the arrival of eight brand new couches.

READ ALSO:

“In 2017, this route recorded about N80 million monthly deficits but now grossing about N200 million and netting N100 million monthly.

“Also the issues of ticket racketeering will soon be over as scheduled to move from manual to online where you can buy tickets from your house or anywhere. Ibadan-Lagos rail line is completed is free riding now from Ibadan-Lagos.

“The Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N67.165 billion in the 2020 budget as funds to be spent on seven railway projects across the country. The projects include the construction of rail line from Kano-Katsina-Libiya-Maradi in the Niger Republic.

“Others include Lagos-Kano Calabar-Lagos Ajaokuta-Itapke-Aladja (Warri) Port Harcourt-Maiduguri.

“Furthermore, the ministry also planned to spend N500 million on clearing of water hyacinths, floating debris and wastes among others, along the Lagos waterways from Agbara to Epe in 2020.

“It has become necessary to say big thank you to the minister as you are making the administration of Muhammadu Buhari proud to Nigerians”, Mr. Bature said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: