Group faults AI, lawyers for failing to prove allegations against military

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has aimed jibes at Amnesty International for failing to prove allegations of human rights abuses against the Nigerian Military before the presidential panel despite hiring a team of international lawyers.

The acclaimed humanitarian group had claimed it “received credible evidence that as the military regained control, more than 600 people, mostly unarmed recaptured detainees, were extra-judicially executed in various locations across Maiduguri”

However, AI’s legal team were unable to backup this bogus allegation before the presidential panel and CTJ reckoned its the group’s usual “campaign of calumny” against the gallant troops.

In a press conference addressed by the National Secretary, Barrister Abiodun Sodiq Babalola, on Monday, CTJ said it monitored the military’s activities and found AI’s claims to be totally false.

It further revealed that AI lawyers relied on “newspaper reports and news items planted in the media as it was not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the allegations were indeed genuine”.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice, therefore, warned Amnesty International and its sponsored proxies to discontinue its propaganda of mischief against the Nigerian Military with immediate effect.

Failure to do so, however, the group said would attract the full wrath of Nigerians.

Read full report below:

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice, as a critical stakeholder in the fight against terrorism and other militant activities in Nigeria, has monitored the activities of the Nigerian Military with regards to the use of force in the discharge of their various operations.

This is also on the heels that, in some quarters, clamors were rife that the Nigerian Military engages the use of maximum force, and grossly violates human rights in their various operations.

It is on record that the Federal Government of Nigeria had inaugurated an eight-man Presidential Investigation Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights’ Obligations and Rules of Engagement in 2017.

We wish to state that this presidential investigative panel was mandated to “the review of extant rules of engagement applicable to Armed Forces of Nigeria and the extent of compliance thereto.

To investigate alleged acts of violation of international humanitarian and human rights laws under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended; the Geneva Convention Act; the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, Ratification and Enforcement Act and other relevant laws by the Armed Forces in local conflicts and insurgencies.

“To investigate matters of conduct and discipline in the armed forces in local conflicts and insurgencies; “To recommend the means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws in conflict situations, and to make further recommendations in line with these terms of reference as may be deemed necessary.

We consequently wish to state that Amnesty International in operation in Nigeria made over 150 submissions against the Nigeria Military through its lawyer as well as some other international human rights lawyers to support their claims that the Nigerian Military has consistently violated human rights in its operations.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice wishes to state that the Presidential Investigative panel absolved the Nigerian Military of human rights violations as the brilliant lawyers engaged by Amnesty International could not prove that the Nigeria Military indeed violated human rights in their operations.

The lawyers relied on newspaper reports and news items planted in the media by Amnesty International as it was not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the allegations were indeed genuine.

We wish to state that since the countering of the claims of human rights violations by Amnesty International by the Presidential Investigative Panel, Amnesty International has elected to continue its campaign of calumny against the Nigerian Military using proxies.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice wishes to state in unequivocal terms that Nigeria, as a sovereign country, is duty-bound to protect its civilian population and is doing just that within the ambit of the law.

Nigerians are also duty-bound to see through the gimmick and understand that its aim is nothing but to destabilize Nigeria just like it did in some countries. Nigerians must, in one voice, resist and rebuke the shenanigans of Amnesty International.

We consequently wish to use this medium to warn Amnesty International and its sponsored proxies to discontinue the campaign of calumny against the Nigerian Military with immediate effect.

Nigerians have indeed had enough of its nefarious activities. As such, it must desist from it or face the full wrath of Nigerians. Amnesty International must understand that Nigeria is not a banana republic, but one with extreme regard and respect for human rights in line with international humanitarian and human rights laws.”

