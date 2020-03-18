Greensprings School Postpones Annual Kanu Football Camp Over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Greensprings School has announced the indefinite postponement of its annual Greensprings Kanu Football Camp.

The event, which was scheduled to run from 5th of April to the 10th of April, was postponed because of the global spread of coronavirus.

Announcing the postponement, the school’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Mr Uche Ogbu, said, “It was a tough decision for us to postpone the football camp, as many parents have already registered their children for the 9th edition of the football camp.

READ ALSO:

Initially, we were hoping that the Coronavirus pandemic would get better, but there hasn’t been any meaningful improvement. Therefore, we had to make the hard decision of postponing the camp.”

“We did this in compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s recommendation that the mass gathering of people should be avoided. Moreover, the safety of children that would be attending the camp is very important to us.”

Mr Uche Ogbu also talked about how Greensprings School is taking other precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

He declared that the students of the school have been well-educated on how to protect themselves and their family from the virus; stating that hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at strategic locations within the three campuses of the school, as well as in their special needs school – Anthos House.

Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is an annual football camp for children between the ages of 5 and 17. It is a 5-day intensive football training project, whereby children undergo mentorship from Kanu Nwankwo and some European coaches.

The ultimate prize of the camp is the scholarship to study in Greensprings School which is awarded to the most promising player of the camp, as part of the school’s corporate social responsibility.

Kindly Share This Story: