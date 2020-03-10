Govt. yet to explore full potentials of gas — NSE chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

*Puts cost of power at 40%

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Worried about the huge cost of power generation incurred by manufacturers, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Apapa branch hosted a public lecture on, ‘High cost of energy in industrial sector- exploring the gas solution’.

Speaking at the event, that saw new members inducted into the Society, the chairman of NSE, Apapa branch, Mr. Sunny Ejeje, said the government should work towards making more gas available for use in the power sector.

According to Ejeje; “There are huge benefits Nigeria and indeed the manufacturing industry will get through increased utilisation of gas.

Similarly, the guest speaker and Head of Technical, Flour Mills, Festus Omotoyinbo, said: “For me, it is a big shame for us as a big gas nation to be in need of gas for power generation. So, as engineers, we are looking at what options could be adopted to provide more gas to power plants, thus enhancing our operations.

“Since power cost constitutes more than 40 percent of the total cost of our operations, we have to seek appropriate ways and means of tackling the issue.”

In another news, Ikeja Electric Appoints Folake Soetan as Acting CEO

Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s largest Electricity Distribution Company has announced the appointment of Mrs. Folake Soetan as its Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2nd, 2020.

She takes over from Dr. Anthony Youdeowei who has been the CEO for the last four years. Youdeowei presided over Ikeja Electric transformation initiatives resulting in one of the most aggressive loss reduction recorded in the sector.

In her previous role as Chief Operating Officer of Ikeja Electric, she and her team introduced several initiatives that engendered the improvement of the quality of power supply in the Ikeja franchise areas. She was also in charge of the team that delivered the

Bilateral Power initiative, which for the first time in Nigeria, witnessed the provision of a minimum of 20 hours of power supplied through the National Grid to customers.

Mrs. Soetan has a track record of operational leadership and brings extensive experience to the role, having held senior leadership positions in the Aviation, Oil & Gas and Power sectors over the last two decades.

She holds a degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School where she earned certification in Advance Management.

A focused and result-oriented professional, Soetan will lead the next phase of growth and ensure Ikeja Electric remains a “customer first, technology now” organization, through reliable power supply, improved customer service and tech-driven innovative products and services.

