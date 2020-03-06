Govs selfishness responsible for lack of regional security in Igboland — Ogbonnia, APC Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

A FORMER presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr SKC Ogbonnia has said that the reason Governors of the South-East zone have been unstable on establishing a regional security outfit in the form of South West’s Amotekun was that the Governors were extremely selfish.

Ogbonnia accused Governors in the region of not minding if the rest of the Igbo were killed, so long as a retinue of police and other federal security agencies protected them, their families and estates.

Ogbonnia made the accusation in a statement he made available to Vanguard on Friday.

According to him, the reason

why tongues have been waging on why the South-East Governors Forum reneged on its initial plan to launch a regional security outfit in Igboland and made a sudden u-turn, has everything to do with sheer selfishness.

Ogbonnia stated that in view of the worsening wave of insecurity in Igboland, the consensus was that the South-East governors would emulate their counterparts in the West to float a regional security outfit.

“But the South-East Chief executives looked the other way. Rather, they pandered to the federal government on the basis of a naïve political expediency and agreed to wait on a community police model that was proposed circa 2006 but is yet see the light of the day.

“To these governors, the status quo trumps regional security apparatus. Ironically, such view is coming from the same Igbo leaders who have been going around in recent times, heaping every blame for the lack of development in the zone to the long-awaited restructuring of Nigeria, which they insist must feature regional autonomy. But there comes a time shenanigans give way to common sense.

“The truth is that the South-East governors decided to discard a new layer of security in Igboland because the victims of insecurity are typically ordinary people.

“Unlike their counterparts in the West where the gruesome murder of the daughter of a prominent politician provoked a sense of urgency in Yorubaland, the Igbo politicians have had no cause to question their own sense of invincibility. The nonchalance, of course, is hinged on the fact that the Nigerian rich and famous enjoy maximum security by maintaining a retinue of large convoys of police personnel for the protection of their families and estates.

“Not surprisingly, a convoy of vehicles—with sophisticated sirens accompanied with police escorts—has not only become a status symbol in Igboland, but it has also emerged as the most common security alternative in the region. To that end, instead of public safety, the Eastern police contingent now focuses on the pecuniary opportunities in the convoy security model at the cruel expense of the vulnerable masses.”

The APC Chieftain remained the Governors that every life matters, more so when the Igbo do not thrive on superficial politics.

“Therefore, instead of colluding with the police to promote convoys of individual security details, the South-East governors should harken to the yearnings of the masses and join their counterparts in the South-South zone by launching without further delay a true regional security network to stem the rising tide of crime in the entire East,” Ogbonnia advised.

