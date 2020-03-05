Governors’ Mandate commends Bayelsa Assembly for prompt support of Gov. Douye

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governors’ Mandate Network has commended the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for promptly granting approval for the enhancement of security in the state.

The Media Network, through its Chairman, Osaro Onaiwu, noted that the peculiarities of the Security situation in the oil-rich state meant that utmost urgency, seriously, ought to be given to security issues in the state which is the hotbed of militancy in the Niger Delta.

Onaiwu said the threats to the peace of the state by past unpatriotic activities of some politicians meant that nothing must be left to chance in the quest to properly secure the state.

READ ALSO: 5000 pregnant women to get free birth kits in Ondo in 2020

He recalled the “violence instigated by disgruntled agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state on the day of the inauguration of Governor Diri Douye.”

The Media Network said it is aware that the funds approved as security votes would be judiciously used by Governor Diri Douye to purchase hi-tech security and surveillance equipment such as Patrol vehicles, boats, helicopters and so on to properly police the creeks as well as the cosmopolitan areas of the state.

The network therefore urged other stakeholders in the Bayelsa project to take a cue from the state Assembly and continue to support the governor as he works round the clock to develop Bayelsa.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: