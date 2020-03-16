Governors’ disagreement force APC to postpone NEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the postponement of its National Executive Committee NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this after the government met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum Chairman, President Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the governors’ disagreement forced the indefinite suspension of the NEC meeting.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said it is in agreement with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari postponing the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party which was earlier slated for Tuesday in spite of protests about its legality from some sections of the party.

Acting National Secretary of APC, Chief Victor Giadom who had convened the meeting following the purported suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole disclosed this in a telephone chat with journalists on Monday.

