Governor Wike visits Mother, Child Hospital, as contractors intensify equipment process

Kindly Share This Story:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday inspected the ongoing equipment of the Mother and Child Hospital completed by his administration.

The Governor in company of Commissioners and top government officials inspected different departments of the Hospital where the equipment contractor was installing facilities.

Governor Wike gave specific instructions to the equipment contractor on certain aspects of the installation of equipment and also directed that action be expedited on finishing touches at the hospital.

READ ALSO:

He also inspected the completed Judges Quarters, where the contractor has concluded work on internal roads and drainage network.

Both the Mother and Child Hospital and the Judges Quarters will soon be commissioned by the Wike Administration.

Kindly Share This Story: