Breaking News
Translate

Governor Wike visits Mother, Child Hospital, as contractors intensify equipment process

On 11:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Rivers State remains my top priority says Governor Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike
Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday  inspected the ongoing equipment of the Mother and Child Hospital completed by his administration.
The Governor in company of Commissioners and top government officials inspected different departments of the Hospital where the equipment contractor was installing facilities.
Governor Wike gave specific instructions to the equipment contractor on certain aspects of the installation of equipment and also directed that action be expedited on finishing touches at the hospital.

READ ALSO:Uzodinma terminates road contract abandoned in Imo

He also inspected the completed Judges Quarters,  where the contractor has concluded work on internal roads and drainage network.
Both the Mother and Child Hospital and the Judges Quarters will soon be commissioned by the Wike Administration.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!