Gov. Ugwuanyi did not host a birthday party, Obieze clarifies

…calls for caution

Following a rave of false reports that the governor of Enugu state, his excellency Ifeanyi Uguwanyi had hosted a birthday party amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, a member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chima Obieze has debunked the false report stating that there was no party neither was there a plan by the governor to host a group event.

The honorable member representing Ezeagu Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly clarified that the gathering was a meeting of the state committee charged with finding solutions to the raging health crises which happen to have coincided with the birth date of the governor.

Speaking further, Hon. Obieze noted that a cake was brought to the governor as a surprise gift, just immediately after the meeting, a meeting which was chaired by the governor himself. He urged the general public to disregard the rumors as the governor is focused on finding ways to prevent the virus from spreading to Enugu state.

In the press statement released in Enugu by Hon Obieze, he noted that “my attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds where people are misconstruing a video recorded and shared by me to wish the Governor of Enugu State a happy Birthday. The video was recorded after an emergency meeting of all political office holders in Enugu on how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The meeting was on the on a day that happened to be the Governor’s Birthday. So while the meeting was on, a well-wisher delivered a beautiful Lion Designed cake to the Governor. The Governor almost rejected the cake on the grounds that he wanted no celebrations but we at the meeting prevailed on him to accept the cake”.

Noting further, Hon. said that “after the meeting just before we left, distinguished Sen. Ike Ekweremadu was asked by the State PDP chairman to moderate the cutting of the cake which he did”.

“It is surprising to see people peddling lies and inputting falsehood into what happened that day”.

“For those who watched the video, it is simple enough to see for a fact that there was no party by the governor. There were no drinks, no food, no music nor entertainment. Nothing at all of such”.

Hon warned that ” the people behind this blackmail simply want to tarnish the image of a man who is giving his best to protect the lives, health and welfare of our people”.

Stating further, he said, “I write this because I was part of the meeting and was present to see for myself that the governor celebrated no Birthday but was busy that day making calls to ensure some medical stuff the state had ordered for Covid 19 get to us timely”.

“Those behind this blackmail should desist immediately”, the statement noted.

