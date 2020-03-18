Gov. Sule doles out vehicles to 15 Commissioners others, in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASRAWA State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday distributed 58 vehicles to political appointees to facilitate effective discharge of their responsibilities.

Presenting the vehicles at a brief ceremony at the Government House, Governor, Sule commended the political appointees for their patience and for using their personal vehicles for official functions since their appointment.

“We have to commend you for your patience because when these responsibilities were given to you, they were supposed to be given to you along with these vehicles so that you will be able to go along and carry out your responsibilities,” the Governor said.

Sule who added that even though the state is mindful of its a mage as a state, pleaded with the benefiting political appointees to make use of what is at their disposal, as the state is barely coming out of financial challenges.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Professor Allananah Otaki, Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, expressed gratitude for the gesture, stressing that most of them had high optimism that they are going to work no matter the lean treasury.

“We are very much aware that the state is in dire need of finance, money is not there. When it is not there, the little we have, we are managing.

“We are going to give you every support with the vehicles you have given us today, to make sure we achieve all that is desired to move them forward,” Professor Otaki said.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aliyu Tijjani Ahmed, listed the beneficiaries of the vehicles to include, 15 Commissioners, the SSG, 15 Special Advisers, 11 Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General, Auditor General of Local Government and seven commissions.

