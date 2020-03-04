Gov, senators, lawmakers, others escape lynching

Kindly Share This Story:

….As aggrieved youths hold gov, political leaders hostage in Jigawa

By Aliyu Dangida

Governor Muhammadu Abubakar of Jigawa State, three senators–Danladi Sankara, Ibrahim Hadejia and Sabo Nakudu, as well as some members of the House of Representatives, state House of Assembly and other government officials, yesterday, escaped being lynched, as aggrieved youths held them hostage for several hours in Hadejia town.

It was gathered that hundreds of aggrieved youths barricaded the Hadejia Central Market Road, few metres outside the emir of Hadejia Palace, and held the governor and his entourage hostage for hours.

The governor and his entourage were said to have gone out of the emir’s Palace to pay homage after attending a wedding ceremony of one of the sons of an indigenous contractor, Isah Gerawa.

Trouble was said to have started for Governor Abubakar and his entourage after paying homage, when they ran into the aggrieved youths who blocked the road with vehicles chanting various unprintable words against the governor over his alleged unfulfilled electoral promises in the area.

An eye witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed the aggrieved youths learned that the governor was in town and decided to mobilize to confront him.

They blocked the road with vehicles and started chanting “Ba ma yi, Ka yaudare mu, dole ka bai wa Malam mulki” meaning, we do not want you, you deceived us with white elephant projects, you must hand over power to your deputy who we trust.”

Efforts by security agents to calm the aggrieved youths proved abortive.

The youths were said to have smashed windscreen of vehicles in the deputy governor‘s convoy, while some politicians in the entourage ran for safety to avoid being hit by pebles.

The reasons for the attack, according to a source might not be unconnected with, among others, the perceived slow face of construction works at the specialists’ hospital in Hadejia town commenced after the governor assumed office.

It was gathered that the intervention of the emir, Abubakar Adamu Maje , saved the governor and his entourage from further attack by the aggrieved youths .

Efforts to reach the commissioner of information, Mohammed Alhassan Tsubut, for reaction, were abortive as his phone rang severally without answer.

A text message sent to his phone was also not responded at the time of this report.

The spokesman of the Jigawa State Police command, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident, but said the pandemonium was between supporters of member representing Kirikasamma constituency and that of former speaker resulting to the arrest of two people and are currently under police custody.

