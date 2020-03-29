Gov. Sanwo-Olu releases statement on coronavirus health emergency in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

My Beloved Lagosians,

It is no news that the Coronavirus disease – which the World Health Organization (WHO) on the 11th of March declared a global pandemic – has witnessed continued acceleration, forcing many countries to take drastic precautionary measures that have disrupted domestic, economic and political affairs across the world. First discovered in Wuhan, China, there are now about 11,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus outside China. There has been much disinformation about the nature of the virus, but we know now that it is not airborne, and has to be spread by interpersonal contact with a person infected with the disease or surfaces they have touched and left infected bodily fluids on.

Eko, our beloved city, is a welcoming space for many. We operate an open-door policy for entrepreneurs, tourists and diplomatic partners and because of this, our city is more exposed to the virus. And while this attests to our uniqueness and hospitality, our progressive approach to migration makes us vulnerable in moments like this.

Through our swift response to isolate and sequence the genome of the virus and our leadership in implementing preventive measures to isolate potential sufferers and educate our citizens have received commendations from the WHO and the government of the People’s Republic of China, I strongly urge you to not lapse into a false sense of security. We all still have to keep our guard up. As you ride the bus, or interact with every-day-people in social events, or commute across the city for business or pleasure, I urge you all to make a habit of taking responsibility for your personal hygiene by washing your hands with soap frequently or using alcohol-based hand rub. When coughing and sneezing, ensure to cover your mouth and nose and wash your hands immediately after.

Take extra care to be aware of your environment and respectfully distance yourself from anyone who shows signs of a fever and has a cough. If you contract a fever and you find yourself coughing or struggle to breathe properly, please seek urgent medical care and share your previous travel history with your healthcare provider.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested we take these actions as preventive measures to protect yourself and your surroundings. It is important now more than ever, for us to be our brother’s keepers; to know that decisions we make have effects on others, on our beloved Eko. It shouldn’t take a global pandemic to force us to recognize our interdependency; recognizing compassion and empathy are functional traits for humanity.

We need each other if we will successfully slow the spread of this virus. The virus is no respecter of class, wealth, gender or status: it affects us all; therefore we must remain vigilant at all times, inspired by nothing more than the zeal to minimize the spread of this deadly virus. I must also ask that we all verify any information we receive about the pandemic before we share it within our circles. Inaccurate information will result in unnecessary panic that might have severe consequences.

While relevant agencies around the world continue in their efforts to provide quick and sustainable solutions for the virus, we have to take responsibility for our own personal hygiene and work towards educating those around us. Our healthcare system has also been duly equipped to manage the situation. I will also like to encourage the health workers, people who are on the frontline of this pandemic, people whose job it is to provide care even in the face of incredible odds; all the middlemen and women whose jobs it is to work at the point of services, constantly navigating strangers. You are the engine that keeps our state running, and we are all grateful for your sacrifices and take courage from your bravery.

I will ensure that we continue to do our part to ensure that every citizen of Lagos is considered in our fight towards stemming the spread of the Coronavirus. It is fortuitous that our recent regulations on transportation within Lagos have made it easier for our partners in this fight the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) to perform contact tracing on the people who interacted with Nigeria’s patient Zero and improved our chances for social distancing. We are supporting their efforts by deploying our health facilities, government vehicles and the expertise of our staff at their discretion. We have also listened when they asked that we close and quarantine businesses within the state, and provided support at our airports and seaports to monitor travellers. We will continue to collaborate with both organizations as well as the World Health Organization and execute as they require.

Cities, families, lifestyles and economies are shaken up by the spread of this virus. We are living in a time that seems fraught with unease and uncertainties. I write to you with humility, urging us all that rather than choose fear, that we should practice hope. Together as a state, we will care for each other, support each other and protect each other by own our personal responsibilities and collaborating with the appropriate authorities. Be rest assured that structural solutions are being implemented in Lagos both on the federal and state level to ensure that everyone is protected; to ensure that as a city, through cooperation, resilience and mindfulness, we successfully repel the spread of the Coronavirus into Nigeria.

Your Governor.

VANGUARD

