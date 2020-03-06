Gov. Okowa congratulates Bulkachuwa at 70, retirement

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday congratulated the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who turns 70 years on March 6.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba.

He also congratulated Bulkachuwa on her retirement from service having attained the mandatory age of 70 years.

Okowa described her as a “fearless judge who surmounted all obstacles to attain her dream of becoming one of the country’s top jurists”.

He said that Bulkachuwa helped to improve access to justice with the successful establishment of new divisions of Court of Appeal across the country.

The governor urged the learned Justice not to retire into private life, saying that her services were still needed in the larger society.

According to Okowa, Bulkachuwa will long be remembered as a woman who contributed to the development of the country.

“As you go into retirement, I urge you to bring the lessons of the years past to bear on your future activities.

“I urge you not to retire into private life as the world at large still needs your services, especially as a role model to the girl-child.

“My lord, it is to your credit that access to justice has improved today in Nigeria with the creation of additional Courts of Appeal.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a legal icon, a great amazon, a colossus in law and administration of Justice, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on the occasion of your 70th birth anniversary and retirement as President of the Court of Appeal.

“As a gender champion and an astute role model to the girl-child, you have shown that it is possible for women to achieve their dreams if they dare to aspire.

“As you embark on your well-deserved retirement, it is our prayer that God will grant you many more years of service to the nation and humanity”.

