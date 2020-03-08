Gov Emmanuel lauds smooth conduct of PDP ward congress in Akwaibom

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Udom Emmanuel has expressed satisfaction over the massive turnout and smooth conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party ward congress across the 329 wards in Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.

Speaking while observing the exercise on his ward, Awa Ward 1, held at Qua Iboe Church Primary School Awa, Onna Local Government Area, Governor Emmanuel lauded party faithful for their response and peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

“The congress is very peaceful across the wards and we observe a large turnout at the party congress which is an obvious statement of the unrivalled popularity of the PDP in the state.

Without sounding immodest, the support shown by the people for our party is a community tradition.

” I’m delighted over reports of rancour-free, peaceful and well-coordinated conduct of the exercise at various wards across the state. This shows that our party has evolved into a very organized party”.

He commended PDP Local Government Congress Committees, stakeholders and indeed the party faithful for living up to expectation in the first outing, adding that the success of the ward congress is an indication that subsequent congresses in the state will peaceful and credible.

Recall that the Governor had, days before the ward congress, laid out procedures for the conducting conflict-free congresses in the state with a focus on maintaining internal democracy in the party, during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo.

