Breaking: Gov El-Rufai visits Sanusi Lamido in Nasarawa

On 2:11 pm
The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai pays a visit to the dethroned Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

Sanusi, the 14th Emir of the Kano Emirate was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa State on Monday.

Few hours after his dethronement, the ex-CBN governor was appointed as the Chancellor, Kaduna State University (KASU) and Vice-Chairman, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA by the Kaduna State governor Nasir El- Rufai

On Friday morning, Gov El-rufai again announced his visit to Sanusi on his verified Twitter page.

vanguard

