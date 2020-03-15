GOtv Boxing Night: Esepo vows to demolish Ghana’s Dodzi

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje has vowed to crush his Ghanaian opponent, Moses Dodzi, when they clash in an international featherweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 21 on 12 April.

The bout, which will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, is one of the three international fights scheduled for the six-bout event.

Agbaje, who is famous for his all-action style, said in an interview on Friday that he is in top shape and is ready to see off his opponent within three rounds.

“This is my first international fight here in Nigeria and I am very excited and more than ready to confront Dodzi. I have been training for the past few weeks and I am in top shape. I don’t see him going beyond round three,” Agbaje boasted.

He also thanked GOtv Boxing Night for giving him the platform to showcase his skills to the entire nation and the African continent.

GOtv Boxing Night 21 will have three title fights. The biggest bout on the night is the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International lightweight title bout between Nigeria’s Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, and Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey.

The other international title fight is the WBF Africa welterweight title between Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde of Nigeria, the WABU welterweight champion, and Mkwalekwa Salehe of Tanzania.

Vanguard News

