Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo asked to stop dressing seductively

By Sylvester Kwentua

Mercy Chinwo, a gospel musician who is obviously having a good musical career, has come under heavy scrutiny from an evangelist, who goes by the name, Victor Edet. Victor, who seems not to be too impressed with how Mercy Chinwo dresses, is asking her to stop dressing seductively if she wants to be regarded as a gospel musician.

The evangelist, who took to his Facebook page, passed a message to Mercy, saying “You can’t be singing gospel songs and be seductive at the same time. A true Christian should look decent and not seductive, Mercy Chinwo Beware!!”

The gospel music industry in Nigeria has been doing well in recent years. With the likes of Frank Edward and Tope Alabi churning out good gospel music, the industry can be said to be blooming. However, in recent months, the industry which is not known for controversies has witnessed one form of bad publicity or the other, with mostly female gospel singers in the storm of it.

VANGUARD

