Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Goalkeeper Batz saves five penalties to put 4th tier side in German Cup semis

On 3:52 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Daniel Batz, German Cup

Other than having a cool name, Daniel Batz is now a cult-hero, goalkeeping extraordinaire and penalty expert. The 29-year-old is the first-choice shot-stopper for Saarbrücken, and he is currently leading them to glory in the Regionalliga Südwest.

He’s also picked up two yellow cards this season, so we can only assume he’s probably a bit of a nutter, too. Anyway, back to the matter at hand.

ALSO READ: Klopp reacts after Liverpool exit FA Cup with third defeat in four

Fortuna looked set to break Saarbrücken hearts with their late penalty, but Batz flung himself low to his right-hand side and parried the spot-kick. But the real kick in the nads was still to come.

The visitors bagged a 90th-minute equaliser and, to the despair of the home crowd, forced extra-time. But maybe this was Batz’s-finking along. The 30 minutes of additional time passed without a break in the deadlock, and so, it was shootout time.

The ultimate tear-jerker for any underdog.

The newly-crowned ‘king of the spot-kicks’ had other plans, however. Batz saved a gobsmacking four penalties in the shootout, first parrying with his legs before brilliantly tipping the second onto the post down to his left.

ALSO READ: Nigerians reactions to suspension of APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole

Batz then kept out another shot to his right, before facing up to the decisive penalty. A save would put Saarbrücken through to the semi-final of the German Cup. No pressure.

With an entire fourth-tier fanbase resting on his shoulders, Batz produced another incredible stop, sprawling to his left and tipping the ball away to earn a dramatic 7-6 win in the shootout. Cue pandemonium.

With that save, Saarbrücken became the first fourth-division side to reach the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, joining giants ​Bayern Munich in the race for an unprecedented place in the final.

But let’s not get carried away by the possible successes or failures around the corner and bask instead for a second in the glory of Daniel Batz and FC Saarbücken.

Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!