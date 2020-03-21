Global sport suffers multibillion-dollar coronavirus hit

Kindly Share This Story:

Some of the biggest events in the sporting calendar fell victim to the coronavirus this week, with organisers, clubs and broadcasters among those counting the multibillion-dollar cost of disruption after fixtures across the world were cancelled because of the global pandemic.

On Friday, the English Premier League, France’s Ligue 1 and Uefa, European football’s governing body which organises the Champions League, became the latest organisations in the sport to postpone matches after players and coaches contracted the virus and forced teammates into self-isolation.

The start of the Formula One motor racing series was delayed, with this week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled. Many of North America’s biggest sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and college tournaments, have also been postponed.

Leading professional tournaments in tennis, rugby, golf and upcoming World Cup football qualifiers in Asia have also either been halted or axed.

The swath of cancellations has left holes in broadcast schedules, while clubs are fearing a cash crunch that will make it harder to pay player salaries and some franchises are preparing for legal battles over the terms of calling off a season.

The impact goes further, with heavy losses expected for many businesses associated with the competitions.

“Everyone thinks immediately of lost revenues from matches that are cancelled,” said Fausto Zanetton, chief executive of Tifosy capital and advisory, a sports investment company. “But this is just the start of it — clubs have commercial contracts which are contingent on‘brand exposure’, matches being broadcasted and/or dependent on spectators in the stadium.”

Lost ticket sales will hurt events and clubs, especially smaller ones, but the suspension of games is a big setback for broadcasters, which pay billions of dollars for the right to live sports to fill schedules, attract viewers and sell advertising.

One US broadcasting executive said sports networks could still emerge “reasonably well” as long as games are eventually played, even without spectators.

“It’s hard to cope if 100 per cent of your live event channel has been cancelled,” he said. “But the flip side is that you don’t pay costs.”

Thomas Rabe, chief executive of the German media group Bertelsmann, said cancellations would ultimately mean sports rights-owners losing revenue. “If [the games] don’t take place then the payment will not be due, or will be reimbursed,” he told the FT.

The suspension of the NBA and NHL just as they were approaching high-stakes playoff games could mean hundreds of millions dollars are lost in advertising revenues for the largest media companies: Disney, which owns ESPN, and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, the owner of Turner.

These groups paid $24bn for the rights to air the NBA games through the 2024-25 season, and it remains unclear whether they will have to pay these fees in full with so many cancelled games.

The loss of NBA fixtures leaves a big hole in their programming schedules, and if the season remains suspended through the playoffs next month, they would miss out on the bulk of the advertising revenues for this year.

