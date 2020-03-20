Ghana’s President says he believes in healing powers of Christ against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated his belief in the healing power of the Christian’s Jesus Christ to help the nation fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Akufo-Addo according to Ghana News Agency expressed his acknowledgment while addressing some eminent Christian Leaders on Thursday morning at the Jubilee House in Accra, during a prayer breakfast meeting to pray against the COVID-19,

He said despite measures put in place by his government to curb the spread of the virus, he, as a devout Christian, believed in the healing powers of Jesus Christ to combat the deadly disease.

“I know of the healing power and saving Grace of the Maker of Heaven and Earth, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, because in Him we live, move and have our being,” the Ghanaian president was quoted to have said.

The President made reference to various Holy Scriptures in the Bible to back his belief in the healing power of God, and cited Proverbs chapter nine verse 10, “Those who know your name trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you”.

He also mentioned Second Chronicles chapter seven verse 14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will heal their land.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was having a toll on the global economy, which was creating fear and panic throughout the world.

He added that with the nation recording nine cases as of March 19 and three Ghanaians losing their lives abroad, his government had already instituted a number of measures to ensure that the nation was adequately prepared to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Akufo-Addo mentioned the ban of public gathering such as religious service, funerals, closure of schools, travel restrictions for people coming from countries that had recorded 200 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19, designated isolation and treatment centres at some health facilities, screening of travellers with thermal scanners at the country’s points of entry, among others.

He expressed appreciation to the various faith-based organizations for their solidarity with the Government by complying with the COVID-19 directives and urged the Christian community to continue collaborating with the government for improved welfare of the citizenry.

“I have also put on record my equally deep appreciation of the support offered by the Muslim Clergy, the nation’s political leaders, traditional authorities, great and small, and opinion leaders for the measures taken by the Government,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to continue observing the prescribed social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols to safeguard lives and

[Ghana News Agency]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

