Ghana records 61-yr-old Lebanese as first death of coronavirus

One of the victims of the fast-spreading coronavirus has reportedly died in Ghana authorities have confirmed

According to the Ghana Health Ministry, the 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi was unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 degrees Celcius), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.

His case, which was the 11th confirmed infection in the country was reported on Thursday, March 19.

Deputy Health Minister Alex Abban who confirmed the death to Accra based Citi News noted that: “The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today.”

Earlier today the country recorded three(3) new confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic, making a total of 19 cases in all, GhanaWeb reported.

All 3 cases were confirmed on the 21st March 2020 from the Greater Accra Region and Ashanti Region with two being recorded in the country’s capital according to information on government’s official COVID-19 update page; ghanahealthservice.org

Vanguard

