Germans stock up on soup sachets as coronavirus fears grow

Data from a major research institute discovered that Germans had been increasingly filling their cupboards with instant soup in preparation ahead of what they consider a potential health crisis.

According to the research released on Friday, the soup is particularly popular for weathering a potential health crisis as the new coronavirus spreads in their country.

The GfK reported that revenues from the sales of dry soup mixes has doubled, rising by 112 per cent.

GfK expert Robert Kecskes said “we don’t have spikes like this anywhere else.’’

Boosted sales were also noted with tinned fish and fruit, both up 70 per cent, while there was a 73-per-cent rise in dried pasta revenues and 80 per cent for tinned vegetables.

The GfK said the sales, attributed to panic-buying amid fears of consumers having to self-quarantine in an effort to avoid the disease, led to a 14-per-cent boost for German food retailing in general.

Kecskes said while the situation may be proving beneficial for supermarkets and grocery stores for now, challenges may come later.

He said should the fears subside in the coming weeks, shoppers’ appetite for fresh produce will return, adding: “However, if fears of quarantine at home remain high, an increase in demand for fresh products will be delayed.’’

Kecskes added that the uncertainty will therefore make it difficult for retailers to put their orders in for goods. (dpa/NAN)

