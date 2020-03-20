German virus expert: I don’t think football will be able to return until 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

A German virologist has admitted that he doesn’t expect football to be able to resume until 2021.

The European season has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Euro 2020 has been postponed by a year.

There has been talk of domestic leagues returning to action in April or May to try to complete the season.Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit is a virologist – someone that studies different viruses – at the Berhard-Nocht Institute in Hamburg.

“I don’t think we can start talking about playing matches again in April,” he told NRD.”Not even behind closed doors, because there is the potential of people gathering in their homes to watch it.”I’m convinced that we’ll only be able to start playing again next year.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to think that the current season can be completed.”

MARCA

Vanguard News

