Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

German virus expert: I don’t think football will be able to return until 2021

On 6:13 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Virologist

A German virologist has admitted that he doesn’t expect football to be able to resume until 2021.

The European season has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Euro 2020 has been postponed by a year.

There has been talk of domestic leagues returning to action in April or May to try to complete the season.Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit is a virologist – someone that studies different viruses – at the Berhard-Nocht Institute in Hamburg.

ALSO READ: Neville slams Boris Johnson for ‘economically driven’ coronavirus decisions

“I don’t think we can start talking about playing matches again in April,” he told NRD.”Not even behind closed doors, because there is the potential of people gathering in their homes to watch it.”I’m convinced that we’ll only be able to start playing again next year.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to think that the current season can be completed.”

MARCA

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!