German airline Lufthansa to cut flights up to 50 per cent

German airline Lufthansa, on Friday says it will cut flights up to 50 per cent in the coming weeks over the coronavirus.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the measure was to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand.

The German national carrier had previously said it would be cutting its capacity by the equivalent of 150 passenger planes in the face of plummeting demand due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, the airline said it would be suspending flights to mainland China until April 24, and Tehran until April 30, and restricting services to other badly affected areas including South Korea and Italy.(dpa/NAN)

