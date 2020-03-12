Gender equality is germane for repositioning Nigeria’s economy — NECA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

President of NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women, Mrs. Modupe Oyekunle has said that Nigeria will be a better place if gender equality is allowed to take root as it will help in repositioning the economy.

The 2020 International Women’s Day with the theme: Generation Equality, Each for Equal, draws attention to the efforts individuals can make in building a balanced and just world to bring about gender equality.

The theme is to draw our attention to the fact that gender equality is not a woman’s issue but an economic issue.

NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women, NNEW, a platform established to promote and nurture entrepreneurship amongst women in partnership with the Alive & Thrive Initiative and other stakeholders, have held a rally and plenary session to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day at the NECA House in Lagos.

Oyekunle reiterated that the occasion offers an opportunity to draw attention to the challenges of maternal protection at the workplace and improved the enabling environment for nursing mothers.

Modupe lamented the challenges the organisation in partnership with Alive & Thrive has faced in persuading corporate organisations to put in place facilities like lactation rooms in their workplace to enable nursing mothers exclusively breastfeed for six months. She noted that this gesture would increase productivity and give them peace of mind.

She stated that “the problem of gender inequality is no longer a women’s issue, but a business one and every one of us has a role to play in achieving a gender-balanced Nigeria that will become an enabled society and economic giant.”

Keynote speaker and Group CEO of Mandilas, Ms. Ola Debayo-Doherty stated that an average woman is naturally gifted in multitasking, organising herself, her deliverables at work and at home.

And this inborn gift is one that has propelled the active role of women globally in being at the forefront of changing societies.

She urged women to collectively support one another, grow individual capacity and competence, take chances and maximize opportunities which would ensure their continued growth in their various areas of engagement.

