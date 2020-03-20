Gbajabiamila condoles Murray Bruce over wife’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled Senator Ben Murray Bruce over the death of his wife, Mrs Evelyn Murray Bruce.

Sen. Murray Bruce, on his social media accounts on Friday, announced the loss of his wife who passed on after battling with cancer.

While describing the death as sad, the Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi urged Senator Murray Bruce to be strong while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

“I wish to convey my sincere condolences to you over the sad and shocking news of the demise of your wife, Mrs Evelyn Murray Bruce.

“I urge you to be strong at this moment of grief and be consoled by the quality of life she led and the opportunity she had to raise a good home and affect other people around her positively.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased and I also pray that God gives you and the loved ones she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” Gbajabiamila said.

VANGUARD

