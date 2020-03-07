Gas Supply: Power outage to last for 10 days — TCN

Kindly Share This Story:

…Sapele, Olorunsogo, Ihovbor, Azura plants generate zero megawatt

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has said that the current power outage being experienced across the county due to low gas supply to thermal power stations would last for ten days.

A statement issued yesterday by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba, said all the thermal power plants were experiencing gas constraint, with some generating zero megawatt.

The statement reads: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, wishes to inform the public that the nation’s power sector is experiencing power supply shortage caused by low gas supply which has restrained the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.

“The thermal power plants affected by gas supply constraint include Sapele NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo power plants which generated zero Megawatts yesterday.

“Other thermal power plants equally affected but which generated lower capacities include Egbin (Steam), Sapele (Steam), Delta (gas), Geregu (gas), Omotosho(gas), Olorusogo (gas), Geregu NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Okpai (Gas/Steam) and Omoku (gas) power generating plants.

“TCN hereby notes that as a result of the prevailing gas constraints, there has been a significant reduction in the quantum of power transmitted to the various distribution companies for onward supply to electricity consumers across Nigeria.

“TCN has however discussed with the management of some of the affected power plants and many of them attributed their challenges to gas pipeline and processing maintenance being carried out by their gas suppliers. ‘’

