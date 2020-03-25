Breaking News
Galatasaray boss Terim tests positive for coronavirus, as Onyekuru self-isolates

Fatih Terim, Galatasaray, Onyekuru

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has tested positive for coronavirus, he has announced on Twitter.

Terim, who has also managed Italian clubs AC Milan and Fiorentina and the Turkish national side, is 66 years old. He said: “According to the test results made today, my Corona Virus result was positive.

“I’m in good hands at the hospital. Do not worry. About to communicate as soon as possible.”

Galatasaray added: “What did we not achieve when we put it shoulder to shoulder! We are with you, teacher! Once again.”

It follows vice-chairman Abdurrahim Albayrak also contracting Covid-19, which the club announced earlier on Monday.

This recent development has prompted Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru who is on loan at the Istanbul club from Monaco to self-isolate.

The Turkish SuperLig was suspended last week until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

