FRSC wants outright ban on commercial motorcycles in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the FCT Minister, Mr Mohammed Bello, to ban the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes in the territory, citing alleged gross misconduct by the riders.

Mr Gora Wobin, FRSC Sector Commander in the FCT, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday that the motorcyclists had caused “irreparable damage” in the FCT.

Wobin said that the rate at which motorcyclists violated traffic rules had led to loss of lives and properties, adding that the FRSC would “do all it takes” to ensure that motorcycles were completely banned in the FCT.

“The FRSC will not sit and watch motorcyclists endangering the lives of the people by outrightly running against traffic. It is a very big offence we cant close our eyes to.

“If they must operate, it should not be in the FCT. If they refuse to abide by the directives, then they should be ready to leave the city completely.

“The way they contravene traffic rules is my concern. Unfortunately, people sit comfortably on top of such commercial motorcycles as passengers. Some people do not even value their lives at all. That is the problem.

“We will ensure that other sister security agencies join in the campaigns. Anyone not ready to adhere to traffic regulations will be thrown out of the FCT,” he said.

Wobin urged members of the public to work with the Corps to ensure road safety in the territory, pointing out that road safety was everyone’s business.

He also advised the public to always tune to the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM and report emergencies and traffic issues for immediate action. (NAN)

