FRSC convicts 41 offenders, discharges 2 in Jos mobile court

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau Sector Command, had on Monday arrested 43 drivers for violating road safety rules, convicted 41 of them and discharged two in a mobile court in Jos.

The Command’s Public Education Officer, Route Commander Andrew Bala, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

“The special mobile court was carried out at the instance of the Ag. Sector Commander, Deputy Corps Commander Ibrahim Sadiq.

“He directed clampdown on reckless drivers and articulated vehicles plying the metropolitan highways to curtail crashes within the township.

“The offenders were arrested for violations including failure to use seatbelt, driving without spare/worn out tyres as well as driving without vehicle license,” the statement explained.

It added that the Command was working in collaboration with the Plateau Judiciary to arrest and prosecute recalcitrant drivers and create a safe motoring environment in the state.

“The mobile court exercises will be ongoing within the state, hence drivers should bear in mind that obedience to road rules at all times should be sacrosanct,” it said.

The command advised motorists to imbibe safe driving culture and to ensure that their vehicles met the required vehicle safety standards before plying the highways. (NAN)

