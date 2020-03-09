Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

The Advance Fee Fraud Department of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 30-year-old Oladimeji Ogunfolaju, owner of Lakers Hotel and Lake County Entertainment in Lagos, and 79 others for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The hotel, alleged to be a haven for internet fraudsters, is being guarded by armed security men from three security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Navy.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation on the hotel located on 29, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, following intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

In his statement, Ogunfolaju alleged that he built the hotel, which houses a night club and a strip bar, from the proceeds of internet fraud in 2017.

About 60 of the suspects, which include Azeez Babatunde, Junior Bamidele, Olalekan Oyebanji, Ajayi Leke, Sulaimon Olamilekan, Segun Ogunbanwo, Adebayo Soliu, Bello Chris, Shitu Bamidele, and Awolesi Ademola have volunteered useful information, leading to further investigation.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, jewellery, mobile phones and some documents.

