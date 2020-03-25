Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

A charity foundation under the auspices of Enugu State Association, ESA, of Baltimore Inc, yesterday, feted over 55 inmates of Daughters of Divine Love Charity Home, at Amorji Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The association which is based in Maryland, United States of America, USA, said it decided to alleviate the plights of the less privileged and homeless in the charity home in order to reassure them of their love and hope in a better tomorrow.

Speaking to Vanguard in an exclusive interview after distribution of the supportive items and cash to the charity home, the President of the Association, Abuchi Nwaugwu, said he was grateful to God for using the association to bring smiles on the faces of the motherless babies and those with special needs in the society.

He said the association has been going round the world to identify people with special needs in order to alleviate their plights, adding that their mission is to prepare the inmates for a better tomorrow through their supports and assistance.

The President who was represented during the outreach programme by the Enugu state’s contact person, Maduabuchi Umegbolu, also said “ESA has been looking for people to help in identifying the less privileged and as you can see, we are here to support the inmates of Daughters of Divine Love Charity Home to find out their needs so that we can support humanity.

“We visit many places to support the less privileged around the world and we keep doing our best to support them both morally, financially and through material gifts such as foods, clothing, footwears and other basic needs. We keep doing our best to give them the best we can. You can imagine a baby without a parent or caregiver, their plights move us to assist in whatever way we can,” he said.

The Vice President of the association, Dr. Damian Ayichi, also said he was happy that through the association, many less privileged persons have been given their rightful places in the society.

While appreciating ESA, for their magnanimity on the inmates of the charity home, the Directress, Sister Eucharia Chukwueke, said the gift items which includes clothes, sandals, rice, cartons of noodles, biscuits, milk, Pampers among other items would go a long way in meeting the needs of the inmates.

Sister Chukwueke urged mothers not to take lives of innocent children through abortions or throwing them away in refuse dumping sites but to bring them to their charity home for adequate care.

Also, while expressing her joy to ESA, another caregiver of the charity home, Sister Veritas Onyemelukwe, said “It is a thing of joy that we are being remembered by ESA today. The numerous gifts and money the association brought for the less privileged, motherless babies, and the orphans have brought succour to the inmates and they came in a bigger capacity than what we thought.

“In this charity home, we have all classes of people from the infants to the grown-ups; some of them are already in the secondary schools and universities, and we are being sustained by donations from people of goodwill like you, and Daughters of Divine Love Congregation. We also have the physically and mentally challenged ones and destitute women here.

” We thank God for what He has been doing in and for us. Associations like ESA, and philanthropists always remember us, but today, ESA has touched our lives in a special way. This is the way we survive here.”

