Former Executive Secretary of Adamawa Christian Pilgrims Board jailed for 5 years for theft

By Umar Yusuf – Yolanda

An Adamawa High Court sitting in Yola has sentenced the former Executive Secretary Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board (CPWB), Bishop Jinga Mayo, to 5 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The court presided over by Justice Nathan Musa further sentenced Bishop Jinga to six months imprisonment with #50,000 option of fine and said that the jail terms are to run concurrently.

Bishop Jinga was convicted for diverting the sum of #69.189 million out of the #346.8 million released to the board by the then Governor Muhammad Jibrilla in respect of 2016 Christian pilgrimage.

The court convicted Bishop Jinga Mayo for converting government’s money for his personal use while discharging and acquitting him on count 1 for the failure of the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The convict was earlier charged to court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for making a false return in respect to finances, conferring of corrupt advantage upon himself and making a false statement to the officer of the ICPC.

The convict, who was the Executive Secretary of the board, diverted the money which was meant to settle the entailments of the committee members for the exercise to his private pocket.

Bishop Jinga earlier told the court that he had used the money in sponsoring Agricultural Training Programme organised for Christian Pilgrims in Israel but could not tender any evidence to that effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

