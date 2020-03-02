Breaking News
Translate

Firstbank wins 2019 oil and gas banker award

On 8:33 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:
FirstBank

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited was recently presented with the Oil and Gas Banker of Year 2019 award at the Patrons’ Dinner and Industry Awards  of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said, “we take pride in this recognition, as it represents the nation’s identification with our leading role in promoting the growth of the oil and gas industry. We remain steadfast on being the financial partner of first choice to Nigerians and, indeed across Africa as we collectively strive towards the continued growth of the economy at large”

READ ALSO:Catholic Bishops to Osinbajo: We feel we’re together when you’re with us

Among other things, the event featured a panel discussion, with with Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, First Bank CEO, represented by Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, the bank’s Group Executive, Energy & Infrastructure as a panelist to deliberate the topic “What are the key challenges when it comes to managing risk and generate sustainable long-term in-country value development environment”.

Other speakers in the panel were Mrs. Olayemi Anyanechi, Managing Director, Partners Sefton Fross; Bank Anthony Okoroafor, Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN); Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; and Patrick Olinma, Executive Director, Oil & Gas Commercial, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!