First-day lockdown: It’s frustrating staying at home all day, eating, sleeping — Abuja, FCT residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The first day into the 14 days total lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, some residents are already counting their frustrations.

Some of them had resorted to playing some indoor games such as ludo.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday ordered a total lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun State as a proactive measure to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in Nigeria.

Also read:

In compliance with the directive, the residents of Abuja who had appeared in a last-minute shopping on Monday stocked their houses with food items stayed back at home yesterday.

A drive around the metropolis by our correspondent revealed total compliance with the order by the residents.

Some areas such as Banex plaza in Wuse 11 and Berger Junction, Jabi considered as the busiest places were empty.

The same situation also applied to Area 1 and Area 3 junctions in Garki part of the town.

Similarly, major intracity highways like Nnamdi Azikwe and Ahmadu Bello Way in Wuse were empty except for a few vehicles on essential duty.

Markets, shops and departmental shops were all on lockdown.

However, some big pharmacy shops like H-Medix was rendering skeletal medicals services to the public.

Speaking to Vanguard, a resident of Efab Estate in Life Camp, Owocho Ugbaha who is civil servant said that it was boring staying at home all day, sleeping and eating.

He said that though it was frustrating, it was necessary to save the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “It is frustrating because we are not used to it. But there is no other option because we are trying to save our lives. We just have to comply.

“I brought one of my mattresses in the sitting room. I am just lying down and I am not going to take it back to the living room until the 14 days elapse.

“I regretted not looking for some money before now to buy some materials from the market to produce palm slippers. I know how to make slippers. That idea just didn’t strike me.”

Similarly, another resident who simply identified himself as Chris said he had resorted playing some indoor games such as ludo.

“What do we do? It is good health first before wealth and luxury.

“We regret the present situation all over the world. But it is a necessary measure to save peoples lives.

“Even before the total lockdown, some of us had started observing the partial one earlier imposed. I sleep, wake up, eat, play some ludo and sleep again. It is not really easy but what do we do? May God help us”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: