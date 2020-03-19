Fire guts 3-storey building in Onitsha

Kindly Share This Story:

…Razes building, wares worth over N20m in Aba

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Eric Ugbor

Residents of Bida Road and Moore Street, Onitsha, Anambra State, were,yesterday morning, thrown into panic as a section of a three-storey residential building was gutted by fire.

The inferno, which started around 9.45 am from one of the flats in the building, was said to have been caused by an electrical fault.

An eye witness, who identified himself as David Umeri, said he was having his breakfast when he heard shouts of fire within the neighbourhood.

“I quickly suspended my food, locked my shop and rushed to the scene, but before I got there, people living in surrounding buildings were trying to put out the fire.

“The location of my shop is five buildings away from the affected structure, we also saw some people throwing sachet water to help put out the fire.

“The Fire Service later arrived and, in collaboration with officers from the Red Cross, were able to put out the fire.

“Thank God for the intervention, the fire was already extending to the main market.”

The Anambra State Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the fire was put out by firefighters, adding that there was no loss of life.

According to Haruna, “at about 9:30 am today 19th March 2020, there was a fire incident inside a residential building at No.13 Bida road by Moore Street, Onitsha.

“The situation was brought under control, as the area was cordoned off by the Police and other sister agencies to prevent looters from taking advantage to loot.

Mohammed explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was a power surge.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Fire razes building, wares worth over N20m in Aba

Also, property worth over N20 million were lost as 18-room building housing shops and residential apartments in Ihieorji, Aba South LGA, Abia State was gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire, which left no part of the building standing, consumed wares in a cement and zinc shop, clothing material shop, an upholstery shop and an aluminum framing workshop as well as contents of 13 residential rooms.

Chukwuemeka Ogbonna, the landlord of the building, said they saw the fire at one end of the building around 2 am Wednesday.

He said he and his siblings used water to put out the fire but the effort appeared to increase the strength of the fire, which made them call for help.

“I was able to call the security people around who promised to call their office but before help could come from them, the fire was almost entering every part of the building.

