Fight against coronavirus: Tingo supports Nigeria with funds, equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria reported its first case of coronavirus and the country’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, revealed that government agencies are working on containing the virus.

Prior to announcing the first case of the virus in Nigeria, the CEO of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, revealed that the government was prepared in the event of an outbreak of the virus.

Nigerians and businesses have since risen up to support the effort of the federal and state governments in the fight against the virus.

In support of the efforts of the government and its agencies, Tingo International Holdings, Inc. will be supporting the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health with funds and gear such as surgical and disposable masks to help the country’s fight against the virus; a fight Tingo is optimistic about.

Tingo International will be donating 5,000 surgical masks and 2,000 test kits and funds to Nigerians during the lockdown announced by the federal government.

“We know Nigeria prepared against the Ebola virus and won the fight against it,” Tingo co-founder/CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi said.

“And we want to be identified with the Nigerian government and people in the fight against coronavirus this time. This is knowing that the government will need all the support it can get.”

Asides from the kits, Tingo will also be working with its subscribers in the agro-ecosystem to avert food shortages and make sure that food distribution is efficiently managed. Mmobuosi also called on the Nigerian corporate community to support the government in the fight. This call was also extended to Africans in the diaspora regarding the continent.

READ ALSO: LASG confirms release of five more coronavirus patients from Isolation centre

Tingo CEO believes the pandemic is a call for a change in the way the world works.

“Big nations, small nations, big corporations and small businesses must mingle together for one purpose: make the world a better place to live in,” he said.

Beyond Nigeria, Tingo will also be extending the same support to its other countries of operations. Tingo Mobile will be offering free calls to all international destinations to all its subscribers in the United Kingdom.

It will also be offering no charges on its remittance platform, for those gifting loved ones back in Africa with private healthcare.

As a company with offerings that allow EU, UK, and USA residents to pay for private healthcare subscriptions for their friends and family in Africa, healthcare is one of Tingo’s key focus areas.

For Tingo, this is a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and this won’t be the first time that the company will support healthcare initiatives. The company has supported a few healthcare-focused projects in the past and there are other healthcare initiatives the company plans to support.

About Tingo International Holdings, Inc.

Tingo International Holdings Inc. is a Delaware, USA incorporated holding company that owns operating businesses in Africa, Europe, and the United States of America (Tingo Mobile PLC., Tingo Mobile USA, Tingo Mobile UK, and Tingo Remit Limited).

The company’s Nigerian operations, Tingo Mobile PLC., became a public company with 550 shareholders in 2016.

The company’s other products include:

Nwassa, a holistic platform that connects every player in the agriculture value chain by allowing farmers to sell their farm produce in large quantities to buyers within and outside Africa.

Tingo Remit, one of the leading brands playing in the global international remittance, a market that the World Bank estimated inflows to only low and middle-income countries to reach $550 billion in 2018.

Tingo Health Care tapped into Tingo Remit to offer EU, UK, and USA residents the opportunity to pay for private healthcare subscriptions for their friends and family in Nigeria.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: