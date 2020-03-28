Fifa Women’s Rankings: Falcons, Bayana Bayana rise

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria moved into the 38th position on FIFA’s latest Women’s World Rankings released for the first quarter of 2020 on Friday.

The African champions climbed a spot from 39th position in December 2019 amid the country’s inactivity since bowing out of the Olympic Games qualifiers last October. The Super Falcons missed out on a return to the showpiece event for the third time in a row at the expense of West African rivals Cote d’Ivoire on the away goal rule following a 1-1 aggregate score.

Nigeria retained the top spot in the standings in Africa, while Cameroon kept the second place despite dropping two places to 51st following a shock loss to Zambia earlier in March.

A win over Lesotho saw South Africa rise three spots to 53rd and third on the continent, while Ghana are stagnant in the fourth position despite their runners-up spot at the Turkish Women’s Cup.

The latest rankings saw no changes to the continent’s top 10 as Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria are fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Vanguard

