Fidelity Bank rewards customers with N68m in GAIM 4

Kindly Share This Story:

FIDELITY Bank said it has so far rewarded its customers with N68 million in its ongoing Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo season 4.

Meanwhile, the customers of the bank across the country, last week received cash prizes and consolation prizes won at the second bi-monthly draw of the GAIM promo season 4.

The customers, Mr. Salisu Mohammed and Mrs. Chinonso Chukwudubem who both won N2 million and Mrs Adepeju Esther who won N1 million were presented with their prize at the Oshodi branch of Fidelity Bank in Lagos. The occasion was witnessed by official of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council, Lagos State Lotteries Board and others.

Speaking during the presentation Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented the Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Richard Madiebo, expressed delight at having more winners while assuring that Fidelity Bank will continue to keep its promise of rewarding and improving the living standard of its customers.

“GAIM is part of the series of our promo which has held over the last 13 years and this is the ninth promo that we have held. This promo is meant to improve the standard of living of our customers and also drive the financial inclusion narrative of the Federal Government. With this, we have been able to avail prizes in cash and consolation prizes.

“We have done about N68 million in cash prices so far and we have 52 million to go so what we are telling customers is that this is the time to save money, you are always a winner when you save, it is either you are winning in the area of cash prices or consolation gifts or even in the good service that you are given in any of our branches.”

Kindly Share This Story: