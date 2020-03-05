Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the state government’s resolve to partner non-governmental organisations in the fight to protect women and children against violence.

She also stressed focus on fighting gender inequalities, protect the rights of women, children and other vulnerable members of society, in line with the vision of rebuilding the state.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Lagos State chapter, to her office in Lagos.

Led by the Chairperson, FIDA Lagos, Phil Nneji, the group congratulated Sanwo-Olu for her campaign against the violation of women and children’s rights in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Nneji affirmed FIDA’s readiness to partner the state in the fight against domestics violence and all forms of gender-based problems confronting the society, particularly women and children.

In her response, Sanwo-Olu said: “As a state, we will continue to walk in the great vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to bring remarkable improvements to the lives of women, girls and children in vital areas of health, empowerment, education and rights protection.

“I, therefore, urge FIDA and all women in Lagos State to rally support for Governor Sanwo-Olu to make meaningful contributions to the development of women and children in the state.”

The climax of the visit was the presentation of a plaque to the First Lady, pronouncing her a Matron of FIDA Lagos.

The event had in attendance the Secretary, FIDA Lagos, Olivia Nwanchukwu; P.R.O, Abimbola Oladugba; Assistant Secretary, Nnenna Eze; and Her worship, Mrs. Aramide Keshinro, Chairman 2020 Law Week Committee.

