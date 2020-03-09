FG urges personal hygiene to curb spread of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has urged citizens to maintain high personal hygiene so as to curb the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Minister of State for Health, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, gave the advice on Monday in Lagos during the Healthcare Innovation Conference 2020.

The conference, organised by Healthcare Magazine, has the theme: “Improving Health With Innovations, Technology and Sustainable Financing”.

Mamora said that citizens should ensure regular hand washing with soap and preferably running water as part of strategy to curb coronavirus.

“But again, personal hygiene, respiratory hygiene remain very, very vital. Also, hand washing is critical in personal hygiene because your palms are in contact with so many things consciously and unconsciously.

“You are carrying millions, if not billions of germs, other viruses or bacteria in the two palms and the tendency is always there to consciously or unconsciously touch your face.

“On the face, you have the portals of entry, the mouth, the nose and then the eyes. So that is why we hammer on the need not to touch your face with your palm and hand washing with soap and water, preferably running water.

“Where you have alcohol-base sanitiser, the advantage is that it is portable. You can even carry it in your pocket or your bag, your car, and use it to sanitise as many times as possible,” he said.

The Minister said that the hands should be kept dried because it had been established that moist palms carry more germs.

According to him, on respiratory hygiene, when one sneezes, coughs or yawns, cover up with handkerchief, use paper towel to blow the nose, dispose of it immediately, wash the hands and keep safe distance from others when that is done.

“This is not the time for handshaking, hugging and all that, it is not the best of time to do that.

“And again, wisdom dictate that this is not the best time to travel to some high burden areas, either business travel or whatever, China, Korea, Italy, it is not the best of times to do all that.

“And if by any chance you have traveled to any high burden area and you come back, remain in self isolation. And if you have any symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, or difficulty in breathing, go and see your doctor, let the doctor determine what to do.

“Avoid self medication and finding excuses for your symptoms. Let those who know advice, and I’m sure you all know the toll free lines that are available, you can call please,” he said.

The Founder of Healthcare Magazine, Dr Bola Olaosebikan, said that the idea of starting the healthcare magazine in 1985 was because people were not informed about health matters.

Olaosebikan said that the Healthcare Group had also diversified into herbal medicine research and production, which was another innovation for good health, to compliment orthodox medicine.

“So, because we are convinced, we have established Healthcare Herbal products and we have done research, invented, trademarked and produced 15 Healthcare Herbal products, all duly registered with National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC),” he said.

The convener said that there were many technology nowadays that could take healthcare to people in homes, communities and villages.

He called on government at all levels to invest more on innovation, to support inventors and innovators, as it was time to go beyond the routine kind of healthcare system.

