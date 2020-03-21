FG suspends railway services as COVID-19 spread in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Railway Corporation plans to suspend all passenger services in the country effective from Monday, the Federal Government has said.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle, said the decision is not unconnected to the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the country.

The government had also announced the closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, effective from Monday.

Ahmad said: “FLASH: The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) plans to suspend all passenger railway services in the country, part of the measures being taken by the Federal Govt to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The suspension is set to take effect on Monday, March 23. #COVID19.”

The federal government 10 fresh cases of Coronavirus in Abuja and Lagos on Saturday, bringing the number of people that had tested positive for the disease in the country to 22.

