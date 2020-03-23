FG suspends FEC meeting indefinitely over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Monday suspended indefinitely the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting over the current Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said all the country’s land borders would be been closed for four weeks.

He added that the Council of State meeting earlier slated for Thursday has also been postponed for the same reason.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Monday confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Abuja.

The latest discoveries brought to 36 the number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

