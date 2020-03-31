The Federal Government says it is absolutely false the media report that 26 American arrived the Murtala Muhammed Inter­national Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Monday without screening for Coronavirus.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed admonished the media to be circumspect of what they publish and desist from dishing out fake news aimed at frustrating efforts of government and those in the frontline of fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

He said contrary to the report, the 26 Americans were screened by the Port health authority and the immigration while the crews that flew them in and out of the country did not disembark from the aircraft.

“I am aware about the history of the 26 passengers and I have placed a call to the head of Port health services who denied the report.