FG reacts to alleged non-screening of Americans at Lagos airport

The Federal Government has described as absolute falsehood reports that 26 Americans arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Inter­national Airport (MMIA), Lagos, on Monday without screening for Coronavirus.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while reacting to the claim, admonished the media to be circumspect of what they publish and desist from dishing out fake news aimed at frustrating efforts of government and those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

He said contrary to the report, the Americans were screened by the Port Health Authority and the Immigration while the crews did not disembark from the aircraft.

Mohammed said: “I am aware of the history of the 26 passengers and I have placed a call to the head of Port Health Services who denied the report.