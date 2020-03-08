FG promises N36m as four scientists present solutions to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Following the promise of N36m by the federal Ministry of Science and Technology to any scientist who is able to find not just a cure but a better way of managing the Coronavirus and Lassa fever, four scientists in the country have laid claim to having solutions to the ravaging diseases.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the weekend in Jos.

Speaking on the sideline of the National Youth Summit of the Middle Belt Youth Council where he delivered a keynote address, the Minister stated the claims have been handle over top the Nigerian Academy of Science where a standing Committee has been set up to assess all the claims.

Dr. Onu stressed Nigerians are highly intellectual people with capacity to proffer solutions to world problems hence the need to motivate the scientists to give their best in their researches.

According to him, “I have had occasion to travel round and met with many people, I am convinced that Nigeria has some of the most intelligent people in the world, when we have problems, I don’t want us to be looking at others for solutions. We should look inward for Nigerians that can solve the problems so we looked at the budget of the Ministry and decided to encourage our scientists and motivate them.

“We are very serious, so far, we have received about four scientists who sent information that they have what they believe can lead to a cure. The Nigerian Academy of Science has a committee of the very best in this area that can assess the claims, it is not us at the Ministry that will look at it, the Academy would subject the claim scrutiny and analysis.

“If there are problems in the world, we must make contributions, I am sure all of us would be proud if the cure for these diseases comes from Nigeria.”

In his keynote address at the event, the Minister commended the Middle Belt Youth Council for the step taken to address the nation’s problems and urged them to keep hope alive as the federal government is in the process of moving the economy from depending on resources to depend on knowledge that is innovation driven.

His words, “I am happy that the youths of the Middle Belt have decided to come together to talk about how our nation can attain the greatness which Almighty God destined for us. The youths of the Middle Belt, indeed the youths of our nation should never be afraid, they should never allow the hardship of the past to define their future. They must be hopeful, they must believe in themselves, they must believe in our country, Nigeria has a bright future.

“We are in the process of moving our economy from depending entirely on resources to depend on knowledge that is innovation driven. The results we are getting is encouraging. Four and half years ago, Nigeria was one of the largest importers of rice in the world, four and half years later, we produce much of rice that we need here in our country. We are making progress in different other areas.”

Earlier, the National President of the Council, Emmanuel Zopmal said the summit brings together youths from across the 15 States of the federation which make the Middle Belt region and stress, “We are concerned about the Nigerian project, we are not here to discuss rebellion but how we can bring progress to the nation.

“It is our commitment to ensure the Middle Belt people key into science and technology for the progress of the Middle Belt region.”

