BREAKING: FG issues travel ban on US, UK, 11 other countries over coronavirus fears

President Muhammadu Buhari

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a travel ban on 13 countries in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha made the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday, Chronicle reports.

The affected countries are the United State of America, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, Netherland, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.

