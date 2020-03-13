FG inaugurates national laboratory equipment calibration centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State for Health, on Thursday inaugurated the National Laboratory Equipment Calibration Centre, built by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

The laboratory, owned by the MLSCN was funded by the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) with technical support from Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN).

Mamora, who said that it was the first of its kind in the West African sub-region, the facility focused on calibration of medical instruments and ancillaries, aimed at giving meaning to the vision to upscale the quality of service delivery in health laboratory system.

The minister added that the calibration, being at the heart of medical laboratory testing, would help professionals to ensure accurate and reliable test results.

He said “it is quite glaring in the health sector that in spite of the level of competence and skill embedded in the training and experience of medical laboratory scientists, they are unlikely to perform optimally without calibrated equipment.

“Therefore, I commend the MLSCN board, management and staff for the milestone achieved today.

“The Federal Government will continue to upscale the standard of healthcare delivery in the country.

“It becomes imperative, considering the dangers posed by communicable and non-communicable diseases. What comes to mind now is Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Federal Government will continue to protect citizens against the virus and other diseases in the country,’’ he said.

Mamora also congratulated the management and board of MLSCN for presenting Certificate of Accreditation to the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory (NEQAL).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mamora accepted the certificate on behalf of the Federal Government, saying the certification will go a long way in strengthening medical laboratory science toward the actualisation of its statutory mandate.

He added that “I am pleased to note that this regulatory agency has remained the one driving quality healthcare in the country.

“It is ensuring quality in the health sector by subjecting its facilities for accreditation; you are a leading example, and showing that you understand what the process entails,’’ he said.

According to him, stakeholders are called to display highest professional standards in all endeavours, both personal and professional life.

Mamora also commended the MLSCN for achieving the feat, saying “from such a humble beginning, the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory has grown into a flagship.”

“It has grown into flagship to facilitate the delivery of highest standard among participating laboratories through efficiency.”

Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of MLSCN, thanked U.S. CDC and IHVN for agreeing to partner with the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory based jnSaye, Zaria.

Erhabor said it was laudable partnership that gave birth to the certificate of accreditation.

“That this project is owned by MLSCN is not only a testimony to the cordial relationship between us and the international partners, but certain to deepen the relationship for our mutual benefits.

“Already, the national external quality assessment laboratory has begun to revolutionise the external quality process in health laboratory system in the country.”

