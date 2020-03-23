Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: FG closes all land borders, suspends FEC meetings to contain COVID-19

Boss Mustapha

The Federal Government on Monday ordered the closure of all land borders for four weeks and the suspension of Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings indefinitely to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19.

He said the council of state meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

