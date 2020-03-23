FG cancels meeting of Lake Chad Basin leaders over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Monday announced the cancellation of the meeting of heads of states and governments of the Chad Basin scheduled for next week.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the cancellation was part of measures being taken by the government to check the spread of the Coronavirus.

Nigeria on Monday recorded its first COVID-19 death after the ex-Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, died at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

The country currently has 35 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

He also said the government was prepared to bring the full weight of the law on religious leaders who continue to flout the directive on public gatherings.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: